MENU

Sections

More

August 21, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

7 Ed Notes

Kent County Public Schools Offers Free CDL classes this fall

by Leave a Comment

Share

Kent County Public Schools will be holding another session of its commercial driver’s license (CDL) permit training program this fall for those interested in becoming bus drivers.

Piggybacking off the success of its CDL classes held in July, the upcoming program will run Sept. 3-12. Sessions will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The classes will meet at Kent County Public Schools’ operations and transportation building, 11085 Worton Road, Worton.

Led by certified instructors, these training sessions will give participants the preparatory tools they need to obtain a CDL Class B permit and school bus and passenger vehicle endorsements.

Call 410-810-2141 for more information and to reserve your seat today.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *