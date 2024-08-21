Kent County Public Schools Offers Free CDL classes this fall

Kent County Public Schools will be holding another session of its commercial driver’s license (CDL) permit training program this fall for those interested in becoming bus drivers.

Piggybacking off the success of its CDL classes held in July, the upcoming program will run Sept. 3-12. Sessions will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The classes will meet at Kent County Public Schools’ operations and transportation building, 11085 Worton Road, Worton.

Led by certified instructors, these training sessions will give participants the preparatory tools they need to obtain a CDL Class B permit and school bus and passenger vehicle endorsements.

Call 410-810-2141 for more information and to reserve your seat today.