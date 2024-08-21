Celebrating the End of the Beginning: UMM Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel on New Hospital

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the news that UMM Shore Regional Health had won approval for state funding a few months ago was greeted as the first step in building a new hospital for the Mid-Shore, for CEO Ken Kozel, it was more like the end of the beginning.

That’s because Kozel, his board, and staff have spent the last 15 years convincing the University of Mayland and state leaders that the Eastern Shore deserved a $500 million plus medical center with its unique rural nature. That’s a tough ask compared to city and suburban facilities with three or four times denser populations on the Western Shore, particularly with limited capital funds at the state level.

But through perseverance, the timely appointment of Dr. Mohan Suntha as the new head of the UM Health system, and a remarkable paradigm shift in how lawmakers saw the state’s rural health infrastructure needs, Ken and his colleagues finally succeeded in securing the support of Annapolis lawmakers.

As Ken has consistently done during his career, he immediately deflected any personal congratulations when the Spy caught up with him a few weeks ago to discuss this success story. Instead, Kozel gave a unique perspective on how the funding challenge was met.

This is the first of a two-part series. Next month, Ken will discuss the design and fundraising goals for the new hospital.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For information about UMM Regional Shore Health, please go here.