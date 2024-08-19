Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River Welcome New Minister 

For the the new minister at the Unitarian Universalist church in Chestertown, “Love is always at the center. It is my why.” Love is the central principle adopted at the denomination’s recent annual meeting and has long been her motivation in ministry.

Rev. Adams comes to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (UUCR) after serving a congregation in Chico, California. For her, as for Unitarians in general, love is more than one-to-one kindness and blind optimism. Love is something we do.

It all began about 20 years ago. Rev. Adams and her spouse “were looking for a church community to support us raising our children.” At a visit to the Accotink UU church near home in Burke, Virginia, she “was greeted with warmth; the community was open and welcoming. I really resonated with the principles…and I both learned and felt something in the services.” Rev. Adams quickly knew she had found her spiritual home.

Having been inspired by her mother’s work as an RN, she was working as a Physician’s Assistant. Inspired to care for those who chose to serve, she had started her service in the Army National Guard. She practiced in various medical specialties for about 20 years, always learning. Over her career she realized the impact of policy, social systems, and structures and later worked in administration. But the future clergyperson sensed that a further and deeper means of service could exist.

During this time, she recalled, Rev. Adams saw several members of the Accotink church study for a second career in Unitarian Universalist ministry. Prolonged inquiry, meditation and reflection culminated in enrollment at the Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago. Over five years she earned her Master of Divinity, awarded several months ago.

Rev. Kathryn, as the UUCR have chosen to call her, affirmed a call to congregational ministry. She has already attended a potluck dinner, several committee meetings, and written in the newsletter before her first UUCR sermon in September. But she has strong ideas already on Sunday services.

“We create the service together,” she began, adding how the tradition of member participation at UUCR excited her. Lay service leaders suggest readings from a multitude of sources related to the theme and read them aloud. The rotating leaders also invite attendees to share “joys and concerns” for which candles are lit. Rev. Adams also values “weaving congregational voices into services.”

She is eager to experience the post-sermon discussions among still-seated congregants at UUCR, which have become a tradition. Rev. Adams has found similar rewards in the receiving line and farewells to worshippers at the door. “It was always rewarding to hear the variety of reactions, how different points landed. Sometimes it was powerful, a pastoral moment.”

During her upcoming two years of half-time service, Rev. Adams said she also looks forward to how the caring that develops will be shown in the larger community. “For me, doing church well also translates into our presence in the community and justice work.”

“Love means putting Unitarian Universalist values into action,” she said in an interview. A recent update to the seven principles that guided Unitarians for 40 years “centers our values.” The denomination does not set forth a creed involving a deity; rather Unitarian Universalists affirm shared values: of equity, interdependence, justice, generosity, pluralism, transformation. These values resonate with Rev. Adams’ journey to ministry. In presenting the above foundation in graphic form, the national church body placed the word LOVE in the middle “because love holds us together,” Rev. Adams added.

The board president of UUCR, MQ Riding, offered Rev. Adams a hearty welcome. “Since the day I met Reverend Kathryn on my computer screen during the interview process, I’ve been looking forward to hearing her first sermon in the pulpit at UUCR. It’s my hope that folks in Kent and Queen Anne’s who haven’t checked us out will visit us soon,” Ms. Riding said.