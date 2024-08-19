Old Wye Mill Fall Cooking Festival Scheduled for Sept. 7th

The Fall Cooking Festival on September 7th will feature several talented people offering demonstrations and historical information. Be sure to mark your calendar now.

Carolyn Graf and D’Nise Hefner are returning to the Mill, and they are bringing friends who will help them prepare selected recipes from the Wye Miller’s Grind Cookbook in Dutch ovens. Their creations will feature flours ground at the mill. Hailing from North Carolina, they have cooked monthly along the East Coast as CDO Blue Ridge Rally Chefs (Camp Dutch Oven) and they will show that anything that can be cooked at home can be prepared in a Dutch oven. They are 2022 National Dutch oven champions who visited the mill last year and promised to return. We are looking forward to their visit.

Are you interested in local history? There will be a visit from Cecil County of Augustine Herrmann, Lord of Bohemia Manor, for whom Rt. 213 is named. He will bring maps, surveying equipment, and books discussing the boundary dispute between Charles Calvert, 3rd Baron Baltimore, and Mr. William Penn, proprietor of the new state of Pennsylvania, and the excessive claims of Mr. Penn to territory in Lord Baltimore’s state of Maryland. He will also explain how the three lower counties on the Delaware River will become the state of Delaware.

Amethyst McNabb of SeedCo will have a table of giveaways from the Maryland Health Connection.

Mason’s Heritage Family Farm of Queen Anne’s County will be selling fresh produce.

Did you miss getting a signed copy of Mac and the Millstone of Time on opening day? Local author Timothy Young will return on September 7th to sign books and share stories and insights about his book, its intriguing characters, and how they discover the Mill’s rich history.

The first Saturday of the month is always a grinding day at the Old Wye Mill, so the millstones will be grinding and we will have millers to share stories about their experiences operating of the mill.

It will also be a great day to stock up on flour ground at the mill or to stop by our mill’s gift shop for jams, jellies, maple syrup, and zesty bread & butter pickles. Purchase a copy of Mac and the Millstone of Time, History of the Old Wye Mill, or our new, revised cookbook that is now available. The updated cookbook has been expanded to include recipes for einkorn wheat flour, barley flour, rye flour and spelt flour, all available at the mill. Try colonial rye bread, or barley cookies for a healthy treat. Peach einkorn cobbler is a good way to use peaches that are currently available locally.

Old Wye Mill is looking for docents and millers. Old Wye Mill’s millers demonstrate how to turn wheat, corn and other grains into flour, meal, and other products, while docents present the background history, including information about Oliver Evans and his role in the industrial revolution. Both positions give volunteers opportunities to learn about the history of mills and milling on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and interact with the public in one of Maryland’s most remarkable places: the historic grist mill is the oldest continuously operated water-powered mill in America, and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Mill. While they enjoy spending time at the Mill, they provide a crucial public service, sharing the fascinating stories of American history with visitors and inspiring our youth. Please visit https://www.oldwyemill.org/volunteer for more information, contact Old Wye Mill by telephone at 410-827-3850, or email [email protected]

Old Wye Mill is located at 900 Wye Mills Rd, Wye Mills, MD 21679, just off Route 50, on the border between Queen Anne’s County and Talbot County.