Chestertown Flashback: Star Temple No. 1141

In celebration of Legacy Day 2024 this weekend, a Flashback Photo from the Historical Society’s current exhibit highlighting African American Fraternal and Community Organizations. Star Temple No. 1141 was organized in 1961 to work with the Bay City Elks Lodge No. 1490 in Rock Hall. In this photo are State Presidents who also served as Daughter Rulers of Star Temple No. 1141.

The Bordley History Center will be open special hours this weekend, from 5 – 6 pm on Friday and 3 – 5 pm on Saturday, as part of the Legacy Day celebrations, in addition to its regularly schedule hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details. Image courtesy of Legacy Day 2024 and the Historical Society of Kent County.