Easton Choral Arts Society Invites New Singers for 2024-25 Season

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director Amy Morgan, The Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) is excited to invite new members to share the joy of singing with ECAS, Easton’s largest and most vibrant community choir. A vital part of the Talbot County artistic community since 1977, the Easton Choral Arts Society welcomes all music enthusiasts who have a passion for singing and a desire to grow their vocal skills and musical knowledge. ECAS members participate in weekly rehearsals and annual concerts in December and April, which are a highlight of the ECAS experience.

At the heart of the upcoming fall program is Vivaldi’s iconic ‘Gloria,’ a timeless masterpiece that has warmed the hearts of countless audiences for centuries. Paired with Vivaldi’s work will be several modern compositions and Christmas arrangements by some of our favorite living composers including Rosephanye Powell, Dan Forrest, James Mulholland, Ola Gjeilo, Andre Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Elaine Hagenberg, and Reena Esmail.

Musical styles on this program will span from classical and gospel to beloved traditional Christmas carols and rousing spirituals. The choir will be joined by professional vocal soloists and a live professional chamber orchestra, adding a dynamic and lush accompaniment to the performance. As we usher in the holiday season, we invite the community to join us for an evening of music that encapsulates the splendor and majesty of the iconic phrase, ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo!

Potential choristers are invited to participate in 2 open rehearsals at 7 PM on August 27 and September 3 at Christ Church Easton to experience singing with the group and learning more about ECAS. Auditions are no longer required, and members do not need to know how to read music in order to join. Potential members will meet with the Artistic Director for a brief vocal placement session to ensure they are placed in the section that best suits their voice.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to new voices and faces,” says Alexis Ward, ECAS Artistic Director. “ECAS is more than just a group of singers; it’s a community where individuals from all walks of life come together to create something beautiful.”

Interested participants can preregister by visiting www.eastonchoralarts.com on the “Sing With Us” page, or visiting the Easton Choral Arts page on Facebook. To ask questions or reserve a folder of music, email: [email protected]

Open Rehearsals:

Date: August 27 and September 3

Time: 7 – 9 PM (registration begins at 6:30 to pick up music)

Location: Christ Church, Easton. 111 S. Harrison St. (upstairs in the Parish Hall)

The Mission of the Easton Choral Arts Society is to promote appreciation of fine choral singing, encourage excellence in vocal performance, further musical education and provide personal opportunities for artistic expression.

Our Vision is to contribute to the cultural life and richness of our community by providing a volunteer organization of singers that is diverse, inclusive and accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences who are committed to the challenge of choral music repertoire study and quality public performance. ECAS offers a wonderful and joyful opportunity to those who have a desire to explore, renew or continue a shared experience of music, voice, and singing.