Delmarva Community Services Assists Individuals to Achieve Self-Sufficiency and Independence

Delmarva Community Services Inc. (DCS) is a multi-service organization founded in 1974 that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, seniors, and individuals living in poverty, as well as childcare and transportation services. In 2023, the organization assisted more than 6,000 residents and employed more than 250 people. DCS team members believe that all people should be treated with respect, and as advocates for their consumers, the organization assists all individuals toward self-sufficiency and independence.

“Delmarva Community Services has a rich history in providing much-needed services to residents in the region. Our goal moving forward is to continue to grow these services to meet the challenging times within which we live. There is a greater demand today for assistance in all of the areas of services we provide, unfortunately without a related increase in funding. Continuing to look for creative ways to partner with other organizations and find new revenue sources will continue to be the organization’s top priorities as we move forward,” comments Andy Hollis, new President/CEO of Delmarva Community Services.

Since its beginnings, the organization has grown from three employees and a $75,000 budget to almost 300 employees and a $19 million budget today. The organization started with a van and a station wagon to transport disabled individuals to the services they needed in the county. As DCS grew its services for the developmentally disabled, it expanded its day services to 10 residential group homes in Maryland and six residential group homes in Delaware. Over time, the organization added Respite Care for families, Medical Assistance Transportation, local senior centers and senior meal services, and a Community Action Agency serving individuals living in poverty. The organization later acquired an elementary school in Hurlock with 20,000 square feet of space and consolidated its services including a vocational center.

Although DCS has two main sites in Cambridge and Hurlock, its programs extend well beyond Dorchester County’s borders. DCS also oversees Delmarva Community Transit (DCT) which operates 100 vehicles that provide transportation to the general public, as well as the disabled across the Delmarva Peninsula. DCT buses serve Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, and Wicomico counties connecting with Shore Transit and Queen Anne Rides. The organization recently rebranded its buses for better visibility for patrons and community members.

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center in Cambridge, which opened in April 2022, provides services for seniors, children, veterans, persons living in poverty, the medically frail, and individuals with disabilities. This 42,000-square-foot center is located on a 30-acre property adjacent to DCS headquarters at 108 Chesapeake Street in Cambridge and provides space for activities, education, recreation, dining, and for the community to gather. The space consolidates programming for seniors and job placement and vocational services for people with disabilities, as well as a children’s daycare. The building’s community space includes a central dining area with a fireplace and large windows overlooking the woods, as well as a playground and fitness course. The space was designed to foster formal and casual interactions between people. The dining room and catering kitchen, sunroom, and meeting rooms are all available for the general public to rent for a fee for meetings, gatherings, and events. Because of the large size of the property itself, it will also provide for future development opportunities.

“We are thrilled with our new leadership team and the exciting plans they have for the organization. We are an underutilized facility in Dorchester County and making our services known to more people will help to continue to improve the quality of life for residents in the region,” comments Don Satterfield, Chairman of the Board of Directors for DCS.

For further information about renting space in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center, contact Brenda Cornish at [email protected]. For more information about services or to donate, contact Hennie Hayden at 410-221-1900, extension 105, or visit https://www.dcsdct.org/. For transportation information, call dispatch at 410-221-1910 for Dorchester County, 410-822-4155 for Talbot County, 410-479-4974 for Caroline County, and 410-778-5187 for Kent County.

