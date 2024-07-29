Spy Exit Interview: Betty Huang and the Working Artists Forum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the record, artist, and Easton gallery owner, Betty Huang is not giving up on her art or Studio B on Goldsbrough Street, but she’s actually retiring from being the president and board member of the Working Artists Forum after 12 years of leading this Mid-Shore arts organization. Given this remarkable tenure, the Spy thought it appropriate to ask Betty to participate in our ongoing chats with community leaders in all fields about their contributions and impressions about the organizations they have served and their future.

With an active membership that has grown from 30 artists to now over 100, there is good reason to celebrate WAF’s unique success. A grass-roots group with no paid staff, Working Artists Forum has a mission to support local artists and showcase their work in statewide exhibitions, as well as provide workshops and educational programs for those artists to develop their skills and advance their careers. Under Betty’s leadership and her supportive volunteers and board members, WAF has increasingly used art as a way to raise funds to support art programs in Mid-Shore public schools and, more recently, using WAF art shows to raise money for breast cancer research and patient care.

Betty stopped by the Spy Studio a few weeks ago to reflect on the growth of the organization and how it has helped her personally with her art, a passion she finally was able to return to after a successful professional career with the International Monetary Fund. She also talks about her arrival in Easton in 2006 and her immediate love affair with the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Working Artists Forum please go here.