Chestertown Flashback: Regatta on the Chester

For over a century sailors have devoted summer weekends to racing on the Chesapeake Bay and its estuaries. This undated photo offers a view of this classic Eastern Shore: a regatta in front of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club. These events typically include a number of one-design classes, giving each fleet a different starting time. Penguin boats, as seen here, are 11-foot dinghies designed in the 1930s. They are neither the sleekest nor the fastest boats on the river, but they hold a special place in the hearts of many Chesapeake Bay sailors.

View an exhibit tracing the eventful history of Galena, Maryland, on display throughout July at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. Regular hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.