July 25, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

Kent County Chamber of Commerce Connects Community Through Series of Successful Events

Pictured left to right: Session Moderator, Tom Eleuterio, of Chesapeake College; Delegate Jeﬀ Ghris; Delegate Jay Jacobs; Senator Steve Hershey; Kent County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Sarah King; and Delegate Steve Arentz. Photo Credit: Steve Atkinson, ShoreToBeFun Photography

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is proud to highlight the success of its recent community engagement eﬀorts, reinforcing its commitment to “Connecting Kent County” through a series of impactful

Cross Street Realtors, Title Sponsor of the Chamber Golf Tournament, team members pictured left to right: Jeremy Cunningham, Kelley Davis, Chris Kendall, and Bob Schauber.

events.

The Chamber kicked oﬀ its spring and summer activities with the Post-Legislative Session Breakfast Discussion in April, providing members valuable insights into legislative developments aﬀecting local businesses. This event was followed by the 5-County Regional Chamber Mixer at Chesapeake College in May, which brought together business leaders from across the region for an evening of networking and collaboration.

In June, the Kent Chamber hosted a Joint Mixer with the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce at Deep Blue at Kitty Knight, fostering out-of-state community connections and business opportunities. The month culminated with the highly successful Inaugural Golf Tournament on June 17th at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. Sponsored by Cross Street Realtors, the tournament was very well received and raised funds for Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, this year’s Community Excellence Award winner for Organization of the Year.

“We are thrilled with the success of these events and the strong community participation,” said Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “Each event has played a vital role in fostering connections, supporting local businesses, and giving back to the community.”

The Chamber extends its gratitude to all sponsors and participants who made these events possible and looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting economic growth and community engagement in Kent County.

For more information on upcoming events or to learn how you can get involved, please visit kentchamber.org or contact Sarah King at [email protected].

 

Lead photo: Tom Eleuterio, of Chesapeake College, and Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce, provide information on Kent County to attendees from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.

 

 

