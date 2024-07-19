Chestertown Flashback: Betterton Beach

Thank you to those who commented to let us know that we had misidentified the location on last week’s Flashback Photo. We have added the information to our records and we’re delighted to have a more complete understanding. The Historical Society’s work of preserving, sharing, and celebrating the history of Kent County is one of continuous learning and re-learning. We rely on help from this wonderful community to add to the collective knowledge and understanding of our shared history. So, as always, please be in touch at any time to contribute to the historical record!

Today we share a postcard from Betterton Beach was a popular vacation destination in the late 19th and early 20th century. Visitors arrived by steamboat to enjoy the swimming, fishing, and boating in the northern Chesapeake Bay, and a the hustling and bustling atmosphere of a resort town with “restaurants, taverns, dance halls, bowling alleys, and amusement arcades” (Betterton, MD (townofbetterton.com). It’s a bit quieter today, and people arrive by car for the most part, but it has a lovely beach and is a beautiful place to enjoy the bay. The Betterton Heritage Museum is open on weekends and is a great place to learn about the history of this little town in northwestern Kent County.

View an exhibit tracing the eventful history of Galena, Maryland, on display throughout July at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. Regular hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.