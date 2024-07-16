Rock Hall Receives $300K Grant Award

The Town of Rock Hall and Main Street Rock Hall have been awarded a $300,000 Project Restore 2.0 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to fund improvements in three currently vacant buildings on Main Street. The three building improvement projects will include 5781 Main Street (Rock Hall Brewing Company), 5758 Main Street (Bay Breeze Inn II), and 5761 Main Street (The Rubin Rodney Building).

“We are excited to have been selected as one of the recipients of the 2024 Project Restore funds. We have identified three historic buildings which are currently vacant that will be given new life providing retail and service opportunities for our residents and visitors alike”, said Main Street Rock Hall President, Laurie Walters.

“The Town of Rock Hall is looking forward to working with three new entrepreneurs using our Project Restore 2.0 funds to bring fresh energy to our business community,” added Bob Resele, Rock Hall Town Manager.

This Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) grant program was available to non-profit place-based organizations and local government entities to improve a specific business district within their Maryland jurisdiction whose mission and work substantially contribute to the economic development and/or historic preservation of the local commercial corridors and business districts they serve. DHCD awarded a total of $13,193,363 in Project Restore grants to 55 jurisdictions in Maryland. Main Street Chestertown also received a Project Restore Grant of $165,000.