Benedictine’s Chrome City Fundraiser to Take Place Saturday, July 27th

Bikers & Classic Car Enthusiasts Joining the Event to Support Benedictine

Marking its 22nd year, the Benedictine Foundation Chrome City Fundraiser will occur on Saturday, July 27th, on the Benedictine campus in Ridgely, Maryland. This annual event draws hundreds of classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus to support its mission.

Custom cars, classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles are all invited to participate in a day of fun and entertainment, with door prizes, a car and motorcycle competition, live music, and more. If you don’t have a classic car or motorcycle, you can still join the festivities, as there will be a lot of cars and motorcycles on display.

Participants are encouraged to register online before the event for a discounted fee of $35. On the event day, registration will be open at 9:00 a.m. and run until n12:00 p.m. for $40. The first 200 cars that register will receive a commemorative car plaque. Everyone who registers will receive an official Chrome City t-shirt.

During the event, a Paul Reed Smith Guitar (PRS) signed by Mark Tremonti of Creed will be raffled off—$ 40 for each raffle ticket and 3 raffle tickets for $100. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event online or at Chrome City on July 27th. You can purchase tickets here: https://benschool.org/chrome- city-fundraiser/ . The winner will be announced at Chrome City. PRS guitars are being provided for guests to play, and “Stoneflies,” a PRS employee band, will perform live during the event.

Chrome City will have food trucks onsite to purchase breakfast and lunch. Food trucks from Uncle Bernie’s Steak Shack, Smokin’ on the Shore BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Isaiah’s Breakfast, Isaiah’s Ice Cream, SnoAngels Shaved Ice, and Walker Family Seafood are some of the food vendors who will be participating. Craft vendors and children’s activities are also part of the event this year.

Sponsors of the event include A. H. Hatcher, Inc., PRS Guitars, Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Pep Up Inc., Torchio Architects INC., Koons Toyota Easton, Acrisure, LLC, Bullock’s Deli, Grill & Ice Cream, Country Coast Cares & Spicer Bros., The Jetty, and Queenstown Bank.

To register your vehicle online and to purchase raffle tickets for the PRS Guitar, please go to https://benschool.org/chrome- city-fundraiser/ .

If you are interested in sponsoring Chrome City, please get in touch with Benedictine by July 12th to ensure that your name/logo is on the official Chrome City t-shirt. Sponsorships can be found HERE . Contact Caroline Bauerle at [email protected] or call 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org .

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.