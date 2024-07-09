Allegro Academy Choir Festival: Gospel Mass

Allegro Academy invites everyone to its annual Summer Sing Choir Festival performance, Gospel Mass. This year’s performance will take place July 27 at Temple B’Nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Drive, Easton. The free performance will begin at 7 p.m., with light refreshments to follow.



Gospel Mass, to be performed by the summer sing community choir, piano, bass, and drums, is an electrifying setting of the traditional choral text reimagined by composer Robert Ray. In collaboration with Leroy “Spanky” Potter and Ellen Barry Grunden, Conductor Amy Morgan will lead the 80-person choir in the choral work and additional gospel and spiritual arrangements by Stacey V. Gibbs, Rosephanye Powell, and Moses Hogan. The program will also feature the Allegra! Women’s Chorus and soloists Ta’Vea Roberts and John Wesley Wright.



Summer Sing is an intergenerational community choral festival that invites area singers to perform a major work with professional soloists and instrumentalists. Previous seasons have attracted standing-room-only audiences and singers from Annapolis to Delaware and points in between. Now in its 6th year, the 2024 festival will bring the largest number of participants.



Thanks to generous gifts from members of our community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council, the Summer Sing Choral Festival is offered to participants and audiences without charge. For more information about the performance or supporting this program, don’t hesitate to contact Artistic Director Amy Morgan at 410-603-8361 or visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.