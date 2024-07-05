Radcliffe Creek School Receives $30k Gift for Financial Aid Fund

Radcliffe Creek School (RCS) recently announced that it received a generous donation to bolster financial aid for students in need from the estate of Jean S. Walter-Griffith. The $30,000 gift, given in Griffith’s memory, will support area students who rely on the school’s individualized educational program.

An avid reader throughout her life, Walter-Griffith earned her master’s degree to become a librarian and share her love of reading with others, serving as a research librarian on the Eastern Shore of Maryland for many years. Her granddaughter, Bryn Ponti, a teacher and intervention transition skills coach with RCS, expressed her joy in seeing her grandmother’s legacy continue to help children learn to read and enjoy literature, as her grandmother did. “Parents of students at Radcliffe Creek never expected they would need to send their children to private school. They are here because their children need help and most of these kids can only receive this kind of intervention if their families are given financial support. It’s an honor to continue my grandmother’s legacy by helping children access our services. I can’t think of a better way to keep her memory alive than by helping children learn to read,” Ponti said.

Griffith was active in a number of organizations across the eastern shore, including as a volunteer in a local maritime organization. Ponti fondly remembered her love of adventure. “She was an explorer and shared her experiences with all of us. She consistently inspired all of us to do better and learn. My favorite memory of her was pulling up to St. Michaels in our boat, Argonauta and watching her leap from the dock onto the moving boat at about 75 years old,” Ponti recalled.

Radcliffe Creek School awards over $450,000 in financial aid each year to more than sixty percent of its students. Head of School Peter Thayer explained, “Financial aid can make a profound difference to a family seeking a nurturing and personalized learning environment. It ensures that those who need these services can benefit from the empowering educational experience that is the Radcliffe Way. This generous gift from Jean Walter-Griffith’s estate will be instrumental in making it possible for multiple students to continue attending RCS who might otherwise have had to return to public school. We are deeply grateful to Jean Walter-Griffith’s family for this support.”