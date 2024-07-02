Tred Avon Players Presents The Hallelujah Girls – Aug 15-25

Tred Avon Players is thrilled to announce its next production, THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS, a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten; and directed by Sammie Adams-Mercer. It runs August 15 – 25 at the Oxford Community Center.

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS is a delightful and heartwarming comedy that follows the story of a group of women in Eden Falls, Georgia, who decide to shake up their lives and pursue their dreams after the loss of a dear friend. Led by the vivacious Sugar Lee Thompkins, they transform an abandoned church into a day spa, the “Spa-Dee-Dah.” Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, the women confront their pasts, embrace their futures, and discover the rejuvenating power of friendship and self-reinvention.

The talented cast includes new and returning actors to the TAP stage: Victoria Willits (Sugar Lee Thompkins), Lynn Sanchez (Carlene Travis), Katy Petty (Crystal Hart), Lisa Roth (Mavis Flowers), Sharon Gilroy (Nita Monney), Maureen Curtin (Bunny Sutherland), Dean Goodwin (Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt), and Rob Sanchez (Porter Padgett).

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS opens on Thursday, August 15 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, August 25. Thrifty Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (fees included). Thrifty Thursday (August 15) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

Don’t miss this hilarious and touching production that celebrates the power of friendship and the joy of pursuing your dreams. For tickets and more information, please visit www.tredavonplayers.org or contact the TAP box office at 410-226-0061.

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate, and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members, and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.