Marc Rubin’s “Caught in Time” July Exhibit at Artist’s Gallery

Throughout the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the newest work by exhibiting artist, Marc Rubin. “Caught in Time” illustrates how Rubin “pulls things from the debris of the world, objects we walk by daily.” These objects “whisper their stories to me using their texture, weight, and humble presence. I bring the viewer eye-to-eye with them and let the objects speak for themselves. The way things like: I’m tired, but grateful. I’m beautiful, and I will die. I’m here- see me. Sometimes I put a twist in my painting, giving my objects a sense of whimsy, making them more provocative and interesting, but never forcing the concept. I like to evoke the idea of something rather than focus on the exactness.”

Overall, as a classical representational oil painter, Rubin’s paintings exude a timeless quality. Painting from life, his rich use of color and finely

developed eye for composition define his work with still life, harkening influences of the Dutch masters, including Rembrandt’s genius with light and shadow and Franz Hals’ exciting and visible brush strokes. For ten years Marc Rubin was classically trained by his mentor and friend, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, and emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Today he carries on the tradition of teaching /mentoring in the old Masters tradition and loves every minute of it. His teaching studio, Marc’s Art, provides customized group and private painting classes. Along with The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, Marc’s art may be seen at the Broadmoor Gallery in Colorado Springs, Mary Woemer Fine Arts in West Palm Beach, and his studio in Elmira, NY. Previously, Marc Rubin taught fine art oil painting at Elmira College as an adjunct professor and was an instructor at 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning, NY.

Lead image: “Enchantment.”