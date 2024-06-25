Tracie Thomas named Chief Financial Officer

Easton Utilities has named Tracie A. Thomas as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary of the Commission. Thomas replaces Steve Ochse who retired after nine successful years as the CFO. “I am excited for this opportunity at an important time in our evolution and look forward to ensuring a solid financial future for Easton Utilities,” said Thomas.

As the CFO, Thomas will oversee all aspects of Easton Utilities’ financial management in a progressively challenging financial and regulatory environment. Working closely with the CEO and department heads, she will focus on executing the mission statement of Easton Utilities – to enhance the quality of life in our community. Tracie will also maintain oversight of the Accounting, Customer Service, and Billing and Collections operations.

Tracie has been with Easton Utilities since 2000, where she started as Controller and took on increasing levels of responsibility over time. Before this role, she was the Vice President of Customer Services, and before that the Director of Accounting, Customer Service and Procurement. “Tracie brings more than 25 years of accounting leadership and solid utility industry knowledge, both of which will play a pivotal role in the ongoing success of our organization,” said Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.

Tracie holds a BS in Accounting from Salisbury University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. She also holds a Chartered Global Management Accountant designation. In 2019, she was nominated as a ‘Women to Watch’ and recognized as an outstanding female CPA by the Maryland Association of CPA’s. She is a graduate of Leadership Maryland (2022) and Shore Leadership (2019) and has been involved with a variety of local nonprofit organizations. Tracie is most dedicated to the Waterfowl Festival and Waterfowl Chesapeake where she spent many years on both boards. She also performs with the Mid-Shore Community Band as a clarinetist. Tracie is native to the Eastern Shore; born in Cambridge and raised in Easton where she currently resides.

Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the Electric, Natural Gas, Water, Wastewater, Cable Television, and Internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. Visit eastonutilities.com for more information.