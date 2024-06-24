MENU

June 24, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

8 Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: 10 Commandments on Louisiana Classroom Walls

Here we go again, with the religious right trying to shove the Christian religion down the throat of all Americans, Christian or not.  Don’t get me wrong, I am Christian and go to a mainstream protestant church almost every Sunday.  I am familiar with the ten commandments and try to follow them in my life.

          The commandments are, in shortened form:

  1. Have no other gods other than the Judeo-Christian God,
  2. Do not worship idols,
  3. Don’t take the name of the Judeo-Christian God in vain,
  4. Remember the Sabbath day,
  5. Honor your father and mother,
  6. Do not commit murder,
  7. Do not commit adultery,
  8. Do not lie,
  9. Do not steal,
  10. Do not covet.

You will note that the first 4 have nothing to do with daily non-religious life.  They are commandments to be a good Jew or a good Christian.  They have no place whatsoever, in a school where people of any faith, or no faith, go to learn.  It is absurd to put them in all classrooms in Louisiana.

Bob Scofield

Letters to Editor

  1. 11: Thou shalt not shove thine religion down other people’s throats.

    If words are needed to inspire an American student, then let them post the preamble of the Constitution: not a religious text that violates an amendment of the Constitution.

