Chestertown Flashback: Pearce, Mike Fishing

As the school year wraps up and summer begins in earnest, today’s photo offers a classic Eastern Shore scene: a boy, a dog, a river, and a fishing pole. The photograph is labeled “Pearce, Mike fishing,” but does not indicate the location (or the dog’s name). If you recognize this photo or anyone in it, please let us know at [email protected] or by calling (410) 778-3499.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

The Bordley History Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can browse the shop, view the exhibitions, and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.