Letter to Editor: Delmarva Pride Festival: Fun, Food, Support and Free Advice

(Video is still posted on talbotspy.org). The four-day Delmarva Pride Festival, running Thursday through Sunday, June 13-16, got a huge publicity lift at the last Easton Town Council meeting on June 3 with an outpouring of support for the local LGBT+ community from ordinary tax-paying residents who were upset about comments by two members of the council at its previous meeting.

Town Council President Frank Gunsallus and Councilman David Montgomery proposed withholding Town of Easton funds in support of “ideological movements” – pointedly mentioning the upcoming Pride Festival as a prime example. They did not have the votes on the five-member council to revoke the funds.

Dozens of residents spoke at the comments period after important town business was presented, some of which were voted on, including measures for final approval of a new central Mid-Shore hospital in Easton. An overflowing gathering of citizens, many standing for an hour and a half, waited for their turn to speak.

But early in the meeting, Mayor Megan Cook, at the end of her mayor’s report to the council, made her position clear in support of a wide diversity of events and recognition in the Town of Easton for people of various ethnic, social, and religious persuasions.

To that end, Tina Jones, who helped found the Easton-based Delmarva Pride Center and who was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore to Maryland’s Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs, praised the mayor for her support and for “the beautiful lights,” which now line the block on Harrison Street, from Dover to South streets, marking the site of the Delmarva street fair all day on Saturday of the festival.

The pride festival opens on Thursday with practical advice at a free legal clinic for people with issues ranging from legal support for victims of crime to family law matters, including custody rights of children involved, plus more routine advice on estate planning and income maintenance issues. Also, on Thursday, there will be a Pride Welcome Table from 2-4 p.m. during the Forest Music concert at Adkins Arboretum in Ridgley as part of the Chestertown-based National Music Festival.

Getting down to the business of even more fun, the Avalon Theater hosts what is now the annual Delmarva Pride Drag show. You’re encouraged to bring adult friends with dollar bills to throw around to tip the performers with much-appreciated paper applause. A cash bar is available as well as – new this year – VIP cafe tables on stage with a backstage tour before the show.

Earlier on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a drive-through supplies distribution at the Dorchester County Health Department in Cambridge. Stop by for a “goodie bag” with LGBT+-related health resources, including PrEP info for lab tests and results delivered to your home. Call 410-228-0235 for details.

The day-long Pride Festival street fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, promises a celebration with live musical and drag performances, plus vendors selling everything from books to baubles – not to mention food and beer. Wine, sparkling water, and sodas, too. So, don’t forget to bring your ID. The sugar police could be on patrol. Just kidding.

The Pride Festival winds up with a Pride Dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Hummingbird Inn in Easton, with guests 18 and up invited, 21 or older, to browse the cash bar. It’s followed on Sunday with the Delmarva Pride Brunch down the road from Easton at ArtBar, 420B Race St. in downtown Cambridge. It’s a chance for the LGBT+ community and their straight allies to break bread and sip mimosas together, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

BTW: If you’re curious and don’t already know yet, the Delmarva Pride Center is located within the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship at Easton on Ocean Gateway, also known as U.S. Route 50. Just turn in at the west-bound parking lot with the Welcoming Congregation Flag – you’ll recognize the colors – and follow the sign to the left of the fellowship building to the Pride Center entrance. Drop by, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-2 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment whenever you need to speak to someone. [email protected]

DELMARVA GAY PRIDE FESTIVAL

Steve Parks

Easton