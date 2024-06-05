Marcus Goldman Named Director of Paddling Programs

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) is proud to announce that Marcus Goldman has been named the Foundation’s new Director of Paddling Programs, overseeing a six-person paddling staff implementing on-the-water canoe and kayak-based programs for 2,000+ students annually. Associate Paddling Director since 2021, Goldman succeeds long time Paddling Director Brad Hirsh who will be joining the faculty at the Gunston School, directing the school’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester program. “We are grateful for Brad’s incredible work and are confident that Marcus will build upon the significant success this program has experienced the past five years,” said Sultana President, Drew McMullen.

Goldman brings a wealth of educational experience to his new position, having earned a BS in Education from Indiana University and a master’s in environmental education from Slippery Rock University. Prior to joining SEF, Goldman served as a classroom teacher at the Radcliffe Creek School, an admissions counselor at Washington College, and as Assistant Director at Echo Hill Camp.

Joining Marcus on the leadership team for Sultana’s Paddling Department is Sophia Thomas. A graduate of Colorado State University with a bachelor’s degree in Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, Sophia has previously worked with the Housatonic River Association, the Mill River Park Collaborative, and the New England Water Science Center – all based in Connecticut.