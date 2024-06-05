Compass Hosts Camp New Dawn, August 10-12 and Adult & Family Retreat, August 11-13 at Camp Pecometh

Camp New Dawn, a transformative grief retreat, will take place from August 10-12, 2024, at Camp Pecometh. This three-day, two-night camp provides children, teens, and families who have experienced the loss of a loved one with a safe and nurturing environment to learn healthy coping skills that will support them throughout their lives.

Hosted by Compass, Camp New Dawn offers a unique opportunity for campers to engage in group discussions, participate in healing activities, and connect with peers who understand their experiences. Under the guidance of professional grief counselors, campers will explore and express their grief in a natural setting, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.

Running concurrently, the Adult & Family Retreat will be held from August 11-13, 2024 at Camp Pecometh. This retreat begins with 24 hours dedicated exclusively to adults, providing them with a crucial respite and the chance to focus on their own grief journey. During this time, adults will engage in workshops and activities designed to help them understand and process their grief.

On the second day of the retreat, children and teens will join their families, allowing the entire family to work together on their grieving process. Family activities will focus on enhancing communication and providing tools that families can use at home to continue their healing journey together.

Key Details:

Camp New Dawn: August 10-12, 2024

Adult & Family Retreat: August 11-13, 2024

Location: Camp Pecometh, 401 Jack Elliot Way, Centreville, MD 21617

“Our goal is to provide a compassionate space where children, teens, and families can find solace and support,” said Lexy Mollica, Communications & Web Specialist of Compass. “Camp New Dawn and the Adult & Family Retreat offer an opportunity to learn, heal, and connect with others who are on a similar journey.”

Registration for Camp New Dawn and the Adult & Family Retreat is now open. To learn more and secure a spot, please visit compassregionalhospice.org/what-we-do/camp-new-dawn. For more information please contact: Camp New Dawn Rhonda Knotts at [email protected] or Adult & Family Retreat Sherrie Young at [email protected].