A Mid-Shore Waste Treatment Success Story Comes Up for Renewal

One of the Mid-Shore’s great regional success stories since 1988 has been the counties of Talbot, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties signing on to the Midshore Regional Solid Waste Partnership. This agreement was established to address the municipal solid waste disposal needs by hosting a regional landfill for 20 years as part of an 80-year plan.

The four Mid-Shore counties involved in the Midshore Regional Solid Waste Partnership are expected to sign a revised memorandum of understanding that would extend the length of time that Caroline County will host solid waste management by more than ten years.

Maryland Environmental Service expects the Midshore II Landfill in Ridgely will likely continue operations into the early 2040s because it has surplus permitted airspace, representatives from MES told the Talbot County Council on Tuesday. Landfill airspace is the volume permitted for solid waste.

Under the 2005 agreement, Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne’s, and Kent counties each would host a regional landfill for 20 years. Talbot County hosted Midshore I Landfill from 1991 to 2010. Midshore II, in Caroline County, is the active regional landfill and, under the current agreement, would close on December 31, 2030. Queen Anne’s County will host the landfill from 2031 to 2050, and Kent County will host it from 2051 to 2070.

Tim Ford, director of environmental operations for MES, said MES approached Caroline County representatives about extending the term of the Ridgely landfill. Caroline County did not have to agree to the extension but was interested in considering the option with some considerations for the service, Ford said. After about a year of negotiations, the four counties agree “in principle” to extend Midshore II’s operations by 12 years.

According to the draft MOU, MES will pay Caroline County a host fee for $3 per ton through December 31, 2030, and $6 per ton for the ensuing 12 years or until the airspace is exhausted. Ford said this change would not cost the counties additional money.

To maximize use of Midshore II’s permitted airspace, MES will construct the two remaining cells around 2025 and 2027. Cell 5 is about 9 acres, and Cell 1 is about 17 acres. Construction would be bond-financed. Ford said he expected MES soon would circulate to the four counties a revised MOU to sign.

Meanwhile, MES will continue its permitting process for Midshore III in Queen Anne’s County. Ford said MES will suspend that process should the new MOU be enacted.