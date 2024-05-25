8th Annual Jim Gent Memorial Bay to Bay Bike Ride June 23

Every year on the fourth Sunday in June, hundreds of bicyclists from around the region and several states converge in Kent County for the annual Jim Gent Memorial Bay to Bay Bike Ride. The tour consists of five routes between 26 and 102 miles in length. The routes begin in Betterton and go around the County with options to go into Chestertown or all the way through Delaware to the Delaware Bay. The flat loop routes take in the scenery of the heartland of the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware including farmlands, old country homes, quaint towns, and great country stores. Some participants end their ride with a cool down swim at Betterton Beach. This event gives riders the chance to enjoy the beauty of Kent County, Chestertown and Delmarva, providing an economic boost to local businesses and restaurants, while raising money for leader dog training and other vision works by the local Lions Clubs. Equally impressive are the people working behind the scenes to make it all happen.

Bill and Kitty Neff have been the organizers of the event for over 20 years, taking it on after the passing of original organizer and creator Jim Gent. Now in its 38th year, over 40 local Lions Club members assist in the event, which has 5 food/rest stops and SAG vehicles to pick up and assist bicyclists having physical struggles, breakdowns or medical issues.

Volunteering to give back to their community has been a lifelong endeavor for the Neffs. Bill grew up helping his father run the fried chicken fundraiser for the Galena Lions and volunteered on various projects through his church to aid his community. Both he and Kitty grew up on farms and learned early the hard work ethic and long hours required in farm life, which continues in their lives to this day.

Kitty Bigelow grew up in Quaker Neck, where her family farmed crops and raised horses. She received her BS degree in Nursing and went on to a continuing career with University of MD Health System. While working full time and raising a family, she has continued to give back through volunteering with her church in the music ministry, with the PTA when her son attended school, and as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Chestertown Lions Club. If that wasn’t enough, she also sings in the Chester River Chorale, with whom she’ll be going to Austria this summer for a week of concerts performances.

Bill went on to technical school for electronics and worked in various capacities in the marine industry. Although often on the road for his job, he continues to serve others through his work with the Lions, the Masons and his local church.

Bill joined the Chestertown Lions 31 years ago and Kitty joined ten years later. Both have served as presidents—he in 1995 and 2004, and her becoming the first female president in that club in 2009. Bill also served as zone chairman overseeing various clubs in the region. As president, Kitty hosted the club’s 70th anniversary by having a Charter night celebration (Chestertown’s Lion Club Charter was in 1940). Both were awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for outstanding service.

Service to others is just a part of who they are, instilled at a young age when they met while she was in high school and he in college. Their love for one another has endured, along with a love of mankind and service to others.