RiverArts Reimagined Runway Gala

Come celebrate RiverArts fabulous Re!magined Runway fashion extravaganza on August 3 at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. We’re expanding this event to provide dinner table service for all ticket holders. Dress will be casual and colorful, the dinner delectable, the music danceable, and the laughter contagious at this joyful celebration of creativity and community. Tickets will go on sale June 1. Those that register early will have the best table to view the models as they take to the runway.

CALLING ALL FASHIONISTAS: Show off your own fabulous fashions on the Re!magined Runway. This is your chance to dig through that old stuff in your attic and turn it into something spectacular. There is a limit of 15 designers. Go to www.chestertownriverarts.com/reimagined-runway to see the many prize winning designs from last year and to register for this year’s showcase.

Everyone, come join the fun!