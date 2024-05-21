Benedictine’s Chrome City Fundraiser To Take Place Saturday July 27th

Bikers and Classic Car enthusiasts are invited to join the event in support of Benedictine

Marking its 22nd year, the Benedictine Foundation Chrome City Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 27th on the Benedictine campus in Ridgely, Maryland. Known as one of the largest rides in Maryland, this annual event draws hundreds of car and motorcycle enthusiasts to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus in support of its mission.

Custom cars, classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles are all invited to participate in a day of fun and entertainment with door prizes, a car and motorcycle competition, live music, and more. Don’t have a classic car or motorcycle – you can still join the festivities.

New this year, Chrome City will have numerous food trucks to purchase breakfast and lunch from including Uncle Bernie’s Steak Shack, Smokin’ on the Shore BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Isaiah’s Breakfast, Isaiah’s Ice Cream, SnoAngels Shaved Ice and Walker Family Seafood.

Participants are encouraged to register online prior to the event for a discounted fee of $35. On the day of the event registration will open at 9:00 until noon for $40. The first 200 cars that register will receive a car plaque. Everyone who registers will receive an official Chrome City t-shirt.

Thanks to Paul Reed Smith Guitars, the event is raffling off a PRS Guitar signed by Mark Tremonti of Creed. $40 each; 3 for $100.

To register your vehicle online and to purchase raffle tickets for the PRS Guitar, please go to https://benschool.org/chrome-city-fundraiser/. The raffle begins on July 1, 2024.

If you are interested in sponsoring Chrome City, please contact Benedictine by July 12th to ensure that your name/logo is on the official Chrome City t-shirt. Sponsorships can be found HERE or contact Caroline Bauerle at [email protected] or call 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

###

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 375 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.