Chesapeake College Foundation Builds Student Success with Scholarships

The Chesapeake College Foundation provided more than $634,000 in scholarships to students for the 23-24 academic year.

From computer science to nursing, welding to commercial truck driving licensure, criminal justice to dental assistant, students from more than 45-degree programs and workforce certifications were represented. The majority of the students receiving scholarships reside within the five counties Chesapeake College serves: Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, and Dorchester.

“To see a slice of the workforce here on the Mid-Shore, take a look at our student scholars,” said Chesapeake College Foundation Executive Director Amber McGinnis. “If you’ve been cared for by a hospital or imaging center locally, there’s a good chance that a Chesapeake College alumnus cared for you. Likewise, the teacher your granddaughter loves, your favorite accountant, or the EMT responding to your neighbor’s emergency was most likely trained here.”

Some of this year’s scholars may soon be making goods that fuel our national economy. Several students received scholarships towards classes in the Chesapeake College’s new Advanced Manufacturing Program, which kicked off this spring. This certification program was created in direct response to the needs of regional employers.

In addition to students seeking workforce certifications, Chesapeake College Foundation scholars are also taking the College’s general education courses, as a more affordable path to a bachelor’s degree at a future four-year institution. “One of the most popular degrees here is liberal arts and sciences,” said Dr. Cliff Coppersmith, president of Chesapeake College. “Often students begin with us as dual-enrolled students while they are in high school, complete the rest of their associate’s degree here, and then transfer to other Maryland institutions like Salisbury University, the University of Maryland College Park, and Washington College to finish their studies.”

Chesapeake students are also heading to out-of-state schools and highly selective colleges. “We’ve had our scholars attend selective universities like Dartmouth, Johns Hopkins, and Howard University. Our alums go on to become economists, computer scientists, social workers, architects, and lawyers, just to name a few professions. Chesapeake College offers a path for any and all to achieve their goals,” Dr. Coppersmith added.

Ms. McGinnis credits donors providing gifts and endowments to help students in the future.

“The Chesapeake College Foundation couldn’t provide its support without the generosity of past donors, who saw fit to establish endowed scholarships with the Foundation, as well as faithful annual fund donors who regularly gift scholarships for awarding to students,” she said.

For more information about the Chesapeake College Foundation, please visit www.chesapeake.edu/foundation

These students received scholarships from the Chesapeake College Foundation during the 2023-2024 academic year.

