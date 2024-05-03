A Full Year of Waterfowl Festival in 2024: A Chat with Director Deena Killmon and Board Member Chip Heaps

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the appointment of Deena Killmon as the new executive director of Waterfowl Festival just a few months ago, change is already in the wind for the long-revered conservation funding organization. While the Waterfowl Festival has been, and will continue to be, the main event for raising the visibility of conservation needs on the Eastern Shore(as well as an important revenue source to make grants to protect this special ecosystem, Killmon and her board of directors are expanding Waterfowl’s programming to offer yearly programming for the very first time.

A case in point is the decision to open up a WaterFowl Festival gift shop in their historic Easton Armory headquarters as well as having that store open five days a week. Another example is having the building and shop open every First Friday. And finally, the bold return of the annual Conservation Dinner this June after a slow crawl back from the dark COVID years.

The Spy sat down via Zoom with Deena about those updates, as well as Chestertown’s Chip Heaps, Waterfowl’s conservation committee chair, to talk about his special relationship with the Festival and the importance of its philanthropic support of conservation initiatives on the Delmarva.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Waterfowl Festival please go here.