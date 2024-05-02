CORRECTION: The Art of Storytelling: Panel Discussion and Workshop with Filmmakers at the Talbot County Free Library is now on Sunday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Chesapeake Film Festival: Celebrating Independent Cinema in Historic Easton and Chestertown, Maryland

The Chesapeake Film Festival invites you to the picturesque towns of Easton and Chestertown for an unforgettable celebration of independent cinema. Hosted at the iconic theaters of the Garfield Center on September 12 and the Ebenezer Theater from September 27 to 29, this year’s festival offers an unparalleled experience for film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

More Than 35 Films Await!

Immerse yourself in a cinematic journey with over 35 carefully curated films showcasing the best in independent filmmaking. Screenings commence at 12Noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Theater, promising a diverse array of stories, genres and perspectives.

Early Bird Tickets Available Now!

Early birds get the best of the fest! Secure your exclusive VIP tickets now at chesapeakefilmfestival.com and enjoy both three days of live events in Easton and one day in Chestertown. Four days packed with the finest independent films, engaging panel discussions, speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities. As a VIP ticket holder, you gain access to all festival events, including the prestigious VIP Reception catered by Bluepoint Hospitality.

Save the Date for FREE Festival Preview Event — AUGUST 15

On Thursday, Aug 15 join us for a special screening at the Academy Art Museum. This free preview event features the film WYETH — about the life and work of artist Andrew Wyeth — and includes Q & A via Zoom with the director Glenn Holsten following the screening. WYETH is a documentary film telling the story of one of America’s most popular, but least understood artists. This event is free to the public. Join us to learn more about what will be happening during the three-day festival in September. Light refreshments will be served. Reserve your seat today at https://academyartmuseum.org/wyeth-a-documentary-film/

The 17th annual Chesapeake Film Festival comes to Chestertown, MD, on Sept. 12 with an amazing lineup of environmental short films. The mini festival in Chestertown heralds the grand, three-day celebration of independent filmmaking at CFF 2024 in Easton September 27-29.

The theme of the Chestertown Festival, Fragile Rivers/Fertile Land, pays homage to the abundant waterways and farmland that grace the Mid-Atlantic region. The six films show how humans, who have threatened these treasures in the past, are working to restore our rivers and minimize agricultural runoff. The one-day Chestertown Festival includes two programming blocks, 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., in the historic Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre. Each block includes three short films and discussions with the filmmakers and environmentalists. Acclaimed Chesapeake Photographer Dave Harp, who directed four of the films, will be among the speakers. Annie Richards, the Chester Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, will introduce the evening program and talk about what ShoreRivers is doing to protect and restore the rivers of the Eastern Shore. The afternoon program features the films: Nassawango Legacy, Search for the Cooper and A River Called Home. The evening program features the films: A Voice for the Rivers, Pop’s Old Place and Red Creek Sessions. Tickets to these events can be purchased at the door.

The 17th Annual Chesapeake Film Festival culminates in Easton at the historic Ebenezer Theater Sept. 27-29 with a celebration of the very best in independent films including Call Me Dancer, Chesapeake Rhythms, Diary of an Elephant Orphan, Racing Rivals: Log Canoes of the Chesapeake Bay, Losing Blue, The Last Epic Ride, Dear Josephine, The Genius of Gianni Versace, WYETH, Truth Tellers, Get on the Bus, In the Whale and many more. Network with some of the highest profile independent producers and directors in the field. For early bird tickets information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Tickets online or at the door.

The Art of Storytelling: Panel Discussion and Workshop with Filmmakers at the Talbot County Free Library on Sunday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m.

One of the highlights of the festival this year is The Art of Storytelling panel discussion and workshop, on Sunday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. featuring a lineup of esteemed filmmakers to delve into the art and craft of storytelling in independent cinema. Panelists include:

Leslie Shampaine, director of the captivating Opening Film Call Me Dancer

Rebekah Louisa Smith, renowned as The Film Festival Doctor will address the art of distribution

Vincent De Paul, two-time Emmy Winner and director of The Genius of Gianni Versace

Theodore Adams, III, producer and screenwriter of acclaimed screenplays like ShineBox and Breathe

Monda Raquel Webb, director and producer of the powerful Zoo and Mother Knows Best

Moderated by producer/director Kimberly Skyrme and director Harold Jackson, III

FESTIVAL KEY DATES

August 15 , Free Preview Event, WYETH documentary screening – August 15, Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

, Free Preview Event, documentary screening – August 15, Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD — 6 to 7:30 p.m. September 12, Environmental films at the Garfield Center in Chestertown – 4 to 9 p.m.

Environmental films at the Garfield Center in Chestertown – 4 to 9 p.m. September 27 , Opening Day Film – Call Me Dancer at 12 Noon. 5:30 p.m. – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30 p.m. Environmental Films

, Opening Day Film – at 12 Noon. 5:30 p.m. – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30 p.m. Environmental Films September 28 & 29 – Full days/nights of 35 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon

Full days/nights of 35 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon September 29, The Art of Storytelling Panel & Workshop — Talbot County Free Library at 10:30 a.m.

Get Your Early Bird Tickets Today! Don’t miss out on this extraordinary cinematic experience! Early Bird Tickets are available until July 15, exclusively at chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Join us as we celebrate the magic of storytelling and the power of independent cinema in Easton and Chestertown. Chestertown tickets available at the Garfield Center box office.

About the Chesapeake Film Festival: Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. We offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, as well as a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to our local and global community. Because of our location on the Chesapeake Bay and our diverse population, we prioritize films that focus on environmental justice, student initiatives, underrepresented voices, and social justice issues. The festival also strives to be an economic engine for the Eastern Shore by inviting visitors to experience exceptional films, world-famous seafood, art, and the beauty of our waterways.