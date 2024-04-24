Dominique Sessa: The Girl in the Pink Wheelchair

No matter your mood, stop for a moment and meet Dominique Sessa. Her remarkable and inspiring story just might make you feel uplifted and empowered. You might not necessarily think so at first. At 13, Sessa’s dream was to be a dancer, and given her determination, even at a young age, there was no reason to question her aspiration. But you know the old saying, ‘If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ It was at 13 that she discovered she had a rare and progressive neuromuscular disorder, and what started with a limp landed her in a wheelchair by the time she was 17. The determination originally channeled toward dancing was now turned toward a platform for change. Today, at 28, she has become a leading voice for disability rights and inclusivity in Maryland.

Not that it was an easy transition. “I felt very lonely and isolated because, especially at that time, there weren’t as many social media connections as there are now. I just felt isolated and lonely,” Sessa said. She also made a life-changing observation, “I can’t be the only one that feels like this,” she said, and launched the website “The Girl in the Pink Wheelchair,” providing a much-needed outlet for women with disabilities to connect and share their stories. Her instincts were right. Her platform resonated with others facing similar challenges, propelling her into advocacy. “I didn’t want people to feel as I felt; I wanted them to feel empowered,” she said. “I wanted them to realize they’re still worthy, and lovable, and phenomenal because there’s always a negative perception when you say you’re disabled. And that’s not something that should exist.” As her passion for advocacy grew, so too did her ability to speak out beyond her own personal experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic, while devastating for many, proved to be a turning point for Sessa and the disability community. “Suddenly, everyone, able-bodied or not, could understand the feeling of not being able to go to restaurants or visit someone in person,” she said. Virtual access began to matter, and Sessa became involved in the Vulnerable Populations Task Force, which brought attention to the unique challenges faced by the disabled community. “It helped propel me to get involved with local advocacy, which was phenomenal. And it mattered a lot to me because disabled people are the largest minorities. And anyone, at any time, can become disabled.”

Sessa’s activism has not gone unnoticed. In 2020, Governor Larry Hogan appointed her to the Maryland Commission on Disabilities, making her one of the youngest members to serve and the only representative from the Eastern Shore. Awards and citations followed, including receiving the Human Rights Award from the City of Salisbury. She currently serves as the Commissioner of the State Commission for Disability, Kindness Commissioner for Kind SBY, and she is active on several other boards and commissions.

On April 17th, in honor of National AT (Assistive Technology) Awareness Day, she was one of three panelists testifying on Capitol Hill, where she shared her experience as an AT user and as Chair of Maryland’s Assistive Technology Loan Program (ATLP) which offers low-interest loans for people with disabilities to afford AT such as speech software, mobility devices, adapted vehicles, etc.

But Sessa’s involvement now also extends beyond government commissions. It began when people urged her to participate in the Ms. Wheelchair Maryland pageant. Sessa’s first reaction was that she wasn’t a beauty pageant person–until she took a closer look. “When I read about how it is about advocacy and empowering people, well, that’s my idea of beautiful.”

So she entered the contest and was named the runner-up last year. This year, Sessa made history, becoming the first person from the Eastern Shore to participate in and win the Ms. Wheelchair Maryland title. The connection to this program continues as she prepares for Ms. Wheelchair America, focusing on her platform: “Disability Shouldn’t Have a Price Tag.” “There’s a lot of barriers there. Disability equipment, such as my power chair, was $85,000. And it’s not totally configured or even fully functional. And that’s the thing people don’t realize — if your chair gets broken, who has almost $100,000 to fix it?”

As the Maryland winner, Sessa will be traveling throughout the State advocating for inclusion and equity, making appearances, and raising funds. She hopes to shed light on the financial burdens faced by individuals with disabilities, from costly equipment to inaccessible healthcare. Then, after her reign is over, she will continue with the Ms. Wheelchair program, becoming their statewide coordinator.

Sessa’s advocacy work underscores the critical importance of including disabled individuals in all aspects of decision-making, particularly at the community level. “Accessibility is love,” she said, stressing the need for open dialogue and understanding. Despite the fear of saying the wrong thing, she encouraged genuine curiosity and connection. “A lot of times people are nervous about approaching someone with a disability because there’s that stigma that disability is a bad word or they don’t want to say the wrong thing.” She added that people with disabilities want to engage. “I’m a great talker,” she said, “I’m just not a good walker.”

As she continues promoting her work, Sessa’s message remains clear: “Keep it coming.” Whether born into the disability community or joining later in life, she urges individuals to use their voices and share their stories. These stories will empower others to do the same.