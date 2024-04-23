MENU

Sections

More

April 23, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

Memorial Park Approved for Landscape Improvements

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Chestertown Town Council approved the Chestertown Garden Club’s proposed landscape and visual improvements to Memorial Park during their April 15 meeting. First proposed at the April 1 meeting, the plans required two meetings to review and approve.

The following schematics represent the park enhancements.:

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *