Memorial Park Approved for Landscape Improvements

The Chestertown Town Council approved the Chestertown Garden Club’s proposed landscape and visual improvements to Memorial Park during their April 15 meeting. First proposed at the April 1 meeting, the plans required two meetings to review and approve.
The following schematics represent the park enhancements.:
