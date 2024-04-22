Aztec Two-Step Lives On at The Mainstay May 10

Aztec Two-Step was an American folk-rock band formed back in “the day” (in 1971) by Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman. The band was named after a line from a poem that appeared in A Coney Island of the Mind by Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

Within a year after meeting, they had a recording contract with a major label (Elektra Records). This self-titled album debut on Elektra was followed by three albums with RCA Records. Their musical partnership lasted more than 40 years thanks to the adulation of their fans, as typified by a performance at an iconic Washington DC club where they were called back for eight encores.

Among their career accolades they received the New York Music Award for Best Folk Album and performed on TV and radio programs such as Late Night with David Letterman, The King Biscuit Flower Hour, and World Cafe Live. A documentary about the band aired on PBS in 1999.

Headliners in their own right, the duo also appeared in concert with such notable artists as The Beach Boys, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Bon Jovi, Randy Newman, Heart, Donovan, Judy Collins, Carly Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Harry Chapin, Jim Croce, Laura Nyro, Richie Havens, Arlo Guthrie, Don McLean, David Bromberg, Jonathan Edwards, Shawn Colvin, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Richard Thompson, America, Joan Jett, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, and Jimmy Buffet.

In 2018, Neal Shulman retired and gave his blessings to Rex Fowler’s reincarnation of the band, to the extent of giving them their new name — Aztec Two-Step 2.0. Fowler, the distinctive voice and primary songwriter of the iconic duo, continues with the tradition, expanding the band’s musical legacy with tight harmonies, multi-instrumental arrangements, and new member Dodie Pettit’s dazzling guitar work. They’ve recaptured the feeling of Rex & Neal’s original studio recordings, at the same time putting a fresh spin on the classic songs. Still performing favorite Aztec Two-Step classics as well as Fowler’s new compositions, the stage patter is still as engaging, fun, and poignant as ever.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm, Friday, May 10th. Tickets are $25 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $30 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported in part with funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.

