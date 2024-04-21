Congressman Harris Votes No on Bill Supporting Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

In the U.S. House yesterday, a bill supporting Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan was finally passed after some clever maneuvering by Speaker Mike Johnson. The bill was split into parts, and a separate bill with Republican priorities was added to gain more support. This strategy worked well enough to get everything through the House.
However, not all Republicans were on board, especially for the Ukraine part. The 1st District’s Andy Harris was one of the Republicans who voted against this bill.
See how each member voted here.
