From Crisis to Recovery: A Chat with A. F. Whitsitt Center’s Carla Thorpe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Numbers alone do not tell the story of addiction—112,000 drug overdose deaths in 2023 in the US alone. According to the Maryland Department of Health, there were 2,499 total overdose deaths in Maryland in 2020, with 90% involving opioids. Kent County, the smallest county in Maryland, has seen a rise in overdose deaths, averaging now at about six per year.

Incalculable non-fatal overdose and addiction-related issues continue to plague the American health landscape, and beyond the statistics of drug fatalities are the millions of families trying to survive the crisis of having a family member addicted to a substance, whether it is opioids or alcohol.

A.F. Whitsitt Center in Chestertown represents one of the front lines fighting to stem the tide of substance use.

Named after Albert F. Whitsitt Jr., a local leader in addiction recovery, the center, operated by the Kent County Health Department, offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to each individual’s needs. From detoxification and residential treatment to outpatient programs and aftercare support, the center provides a continuum of care that has been a lifeline for countless individuals battling substance use disorders.

Once on the State divestiture list, AFWC recently received a four-million-dollar grant from the Maryland Department of Health to help with critical infrastructure upgrades to ensure the longevity of the 40-year-old facility.

As a 40-bed residential treatment facility recommending stays of up to 28 days for intense inpatient services, AFWC also has 12 crisis stabilization beds for opioid and stimulant use disorders.

Director of AFWC Carla Thorpe says that while intense treatment is essential to recovery, the continuum of care is equally important. AFWC networks with recovery residences throughout the estate, peer support outreach programs, Recovery in Motion for Kent County residents, and START, a program for mothers.

The Spy recently spoke with Carla Thorpe about A. F. Whitsitt Center, its treatment services, and its ongoing effort to stem the tide of addiction. For more about A. F. Whitsitt Center, go here:

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.