Let’s Talk About It: Human Trafficking on the Mid-Shore with Beth Anne Dorman

In Spy’s ongoing series “Let’s Talk About It” with For All Seasons CEO Beth Ann Dorman, we put the spotlight on the evergrowing problem of Human Trafficking in the five counties that make up the Mid-Shore.

As Beth Anne notes, human trafficking is a complex problem that requires a coordinated response from community members, local and state leaders, businesses, nonprofits, government officials, and law enforcement. Awareness and collaboration are key to fighting this form of modern-day slavery.

And those of the many reasons For All Seasons decided to host a special event at the Avalon Theatre in Easton tonight entitled “Connecting Our Community to Stop Human Trafficking.” Beth Anne will facilitate an informative discussion with expert panelists Thomas Stack, Anti-Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Response Manager for the City of Baltimore; Heather Amador, Deputy Director of Victim Services Policy and Programs Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy; and Susan Ahlstrom, Human Trafficking Regional Navigator at For All Seasons.

This video is approximately minutes in length. To sign up for the free program tonight please go here.

“Connecting Our Community to Stop Human Trafficking,”

Tuesday, April 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.