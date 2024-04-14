Lions’ Club Chicken Barbecue May 4th

On Saturday, May 4th, the annual Chestertown Lions’ Chicken Barbecue will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the corner of Greenwood and Washington Streets in Chestertown.

Tickets are $15. Per dinner (take-away only) and available from Lions Club Members or may be purchased the day of the event. Food will be available from 11 am until food supply lasts. Ticket holders should arrive promptly before the food is gone.

By enjoying some delicious fresh-off-the-grill barbecued chicken with their famous secret sauce along with loaded sides, you’ll be giving back to our community and the world. Proceeds go to many Lions’ vision support projects: leader dogs, eye research, free eyeglasses and transport to eye doctors, as well as school vision exams.

In addition, you’ll be supporting other Lions Club services such as coordinating and hosting the Chestertown Halloween parade, bestowing high school internships and college scholarships, funding the One School One Book program, road clean ups, youth sports leagues and much more.