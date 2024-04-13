Seven Splendid Private Properties Will Welcome Visitors on Talbot County Tour, May 11

An array of exciting Eastern Shore properties await your visit during the Talbot County portion of the 2024 Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage, Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The Talbot County Tour is exceptional and not to be missed!

The Tour gives you rare access to some of Maryland’s most iconic homes and gardens, reflecting the unique beauty of Talbot County: Canterbury Manor, Ellenborough and a lovely home on Hanson Street (all in Easton) plus Chloras Point Farm, Ferry Farm House, Lloyd’s Landing, and Trappe Landing Farm (all in Trappe).

The Talbot County Garden Club, which organizes the Tour, has participated in the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage since its inception in 1939. As a fundraiser, this year’s Tour will support facilities preservation and restoration at two significant historic sites – Scotts United Methodist Church and Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church (White Marsh Parish) in Trappe. Tour proceeds will also help support TCGC’s maintenance of the Talbot Historical Society Garden and Idlewild Park’s Five Corners Garden in Easton.

For Tour and Pilgrimage details, check MHGP.org / 410-821-6933.

To purchase advance-sale tickets at $40 by May 1, go to buy.stripe.com/cN2eWcc7RexN5207sO. Advance tickets are also available in Easton at Bountiful and Garden Treasures and by mail to TCGC, PO Box 1524, Easton, MD 21601 with checks payable to MHGP. Day-of tickets at $45 may be purchased at all Tour sites and at Momma Maria’s in Trappe.

For an optional $17 box lunch menu with full ordering, payment and pickup instructions, visit talbotcountygc.org. (Advance lunch reservations are required and must be received by May 1.) For lunch questions, contact Madeleine Cohen ([email protected] / 917-434-1886).

For questions about the Talbot County Tour, contact co-chairs Kim Eckert ([email protected] / 410-703-6592) or Zandi Nammack ([email protected] / 973-476-6211).