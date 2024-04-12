TAP Time: Tred Avon Players Liz Clarke and Cavin Moore on “Vanities”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, director Liz Clarke and actor Cavin Moore stopped by the Spy Studio to talk about their play production Vanities, which opens next weekend at the Oxford Community Center.

It follows the lives of three Texas women, Kathy (Roegan Bell), Mary (Shae Ann Reid), and Joanne (Cavin Alexandra Moore) from their high school cheerleading days in the 1960s through their adulthood in the 1970s. The play explores the evolving dynamics of their friendship as they navigate through various milestones and challenges, including marriage, careers, and personal growth.

Both Liz and Cavin talk about how relatable the story was for both of them as they remember their own friendships in the past and the unique phases of those relationships.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

VANITIES, a poignant comedy-drama written by Jack Heifner and directed by Liz Clarke. It runs April 18-28 at the Oxford Community Center.

The play opens on Thursday, April 18 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 28. Thrifty Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (fees included). Thrifty Thursday (April 18) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly. Buy tickets: https://www.tredavonplayers.org/