April 10, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Letter to Editor: States Rights?

by

Editor:

As recently as 1964, African Americans could vote in Massachusetts, but not in Mississippi. Then Freedom Summer, Bloody Sunday, and the Selma-to-Montgomery March led to the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

It is becoming clear that state-by-state abortion laws — legal here, sorta/maybe there, illegal there — are throwbacks to those racist Jim Crow voting laws, and we can call this new states’ rights system exactly what it is: “Jean Crow.”

Because full and equal rights for American women is a national—not state—issue, Congress must enact a law that protects women’s reproductive rights.

~Gren Whitman

