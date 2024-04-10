Benedictine Programs and Services Receives $1.8 Million 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending Funding

Funding will support a new school residence for students living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism that Benedictine’s School supports

Benedictine is pleased and honored to announce that it has been awarded $1.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending through the Omnibus Spending Bill under the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding, requested and secured by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), will support the construction of a new school residential facility. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen’s support and advocacy was instrumental in Benedictine’s request.

“Benedictine provides essential tools that improve the quality of life for Marylanders with developmental and intellectual disabilities. This federal funding will help expand those resources and opportunities for these individuals,” said Senator Cardin. “Team Maryland is proud to support this community-led project that will help more Marylanders with developmental and intellectual disabilities live independent and inclusive lives.”

“All people, regardless of ability, should have the opportunity to learn and work toward their goals. This direct federal investment will enable Benedictine to expand their residential school, providing invaluable educational resources and a welcoming community where students with disabilities of all ages can succeed,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

With this award, Benedictine has secured $7.3 million in commitments toward the project, with funding also coming from State Maryland Capital Budgets under Governors Hogan and Moore, and the Maryland General Assembly with strong support from the Eastern Shore delegation, as well as private funding from the Benedictine Foundation and donors. This critically important new School Residential Facility is part of the Benedictine “Transforming Lives” Campaign.

“Receiving this Congressionally Directed Spending funding for Benedictine’s new student residential facility is crucial in our efforts to provide a homelike setting for a student population with significant sensory sensitivities that the current building, nearing the end of its useful life, does not accommodate. Securing the funds needed for this project will have a huge impact on the population we support,” stated Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “The student demographic has significantly changed since the existing residential space was built in the 1960s – now, over 80% of students we support are living with more complicated forms of autism. The new residential wings will include suites equipped with multiple recreational and sensory areas for the students, along with an updated dining area and a state-of-the-art infirmary.”

Benedictine, located on the Eastern Shore, serves as a statewide resource for students and adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism and is one of the few providers that is both a residential school and adult residential and day service provider. It is an extension of the public school system accommodating students the public schools cannot. Additionally, it is one of the largest employers in the Mid-Shore region.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Mid-Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 370 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.