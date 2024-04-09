Global Jazz Phenom Hannah Gill Takes the Stage in a Hometown Performance

Oxford, Md – Eastern Shore native and jazz vocalist Hannah Gill returns to her hometown for a special night at the Oxford Community Center, kicking off the musical series “The Stage @ OCC” on May 25th.

Gill, who has emerged as a distinguished jazz singer, songwriter, and performer, is currently signed with Turtle Bay Records. Her debut jazz album, “Everybody Loves A Lover,” released in September 2023, has received widespread praise, amassing over 10 million Spotify streams and 22 million YouTube views. She has toured the world numerous times in collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox, and her resume features performances with jazz pianist Gordon Webster, the Glenn Crytzer Orchestra, and Grammy-winner Vince Giordano.

The 26-year-old’s unique voice has been written about in the New York Times, Teen Vogue, NPR, and the Syncopated Times, which describes it as “a crisp Ivy League voice of the era, rich, with a casual confidence.” In a review of her album, All About Jazz notes that the swing era standards selections “while staying true to the original music,” are infused with her style, “which is inflected with blues and soul.”

Liza Ledford, Executive Director of OCC, looks forward to welcoming Gill: “Hannah’s success on the global stage reflects the rich artistic heritage of our community, and we look forward to celebrating her journey and musical prowess right here in her Eastern Shore roots.”

Gill will bring her NYC septet jazz band, which includes female vocals, piano, bass, drums, trombone, trumpet, and clarinet/saxophone. This will be an unforgettable evening of jazz and a rare opportunity to experience the magic of Hannah Gill in the place where her musical journey began!

Limited VIP tickets are available that include a meet and greet with Hannah and the band after the show with desserts and bubbly, as well as front cabaret seating and two drink tickets.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 25th

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Oxford Community Center – “The Stage @ OCC”

Location & Phone: 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford MD — 410-226-5904

Tickets for this special hometown performance can be purchased through the Oxford Community Center’s website at www.oxfordcc.org

Website: https://hannahgillmusic.com/

Social Media: @HannahGillMusic (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter)