Academy Art Museum Instructor’s Studio Sale Set for April 13

The public is invited to the Academy Art Museum for our Instructor’s Studio Sale on Saturday April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The instructors are cleaning out their studios and bringing all sorts of art, frames and art supplies for sale. Enjoy perusing their bins and racks of framed and unframed paintings, pastels, fine art prints, drawings, pottery, photographs and more. Plus art books, supplies and frames. Who knows what hidden gems you might find? All in a festive outdoor market atmosphere. Rain location is in the AAM performing arts room.

Participating instructors include Naomi Clark-Turner, Rosemary Cooley, Bernie Dellario, Loretta Lowman, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Sara Linda Poly, Mary Pritchard, Chris Rapa, Sheryl Southwick, and Meg Walsh.

While you’re there, it’s a great time to visit the current exhibits inside the museum.

The Academy Art Museum is located in Easton, Maryland, at 106 South Street, corner of S. Harrison Street. Convenient on and off-street parking.