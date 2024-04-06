Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter Meets April 13

The next meeting of the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will occur on Saturday April 13, 2024 beginning at 11:00 AM at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club in Chestertown, Maryland.

Our guest speaker will be David O. Smith who will present information from his book The Armstrong Brothers: One Pennsylvania Family’s Contribution to Victory in the American Revolution. The book tells the story of James, John, and Hamilton Armstrong, three sons of a yeoman farmer living on the Pennsylvania frontier at the outset of the American Revolution. James and John joined the Continental Army in 1776, rose from the ranks to become officers, and served until the army was disbanded in 1783. Hamilton remained home to work the farm, protect the family, and serve in militia and “ranger” units to defend the frontier from repeated attacks from hostile Indian tribes. Their combined wartime experiences encompassed almost the totality of the American Revolution, from Canada in the north to South Carolina in the south and along the western frontier

David O. Smith is a distinguished fellow with the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan policy research center in Washington, DC. He retired from government service in 2012 after serving in a senior position in the Defense Intelligence Agency. Before that, he was senior country director for Pakistan in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) in the Department of Defense. During thirty-one years of service in the U.S. Army, he served in a wide variety of field artillery assignments and spent twenty-two years dealing with politico-military issues in the Near East and South Asia.

Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend this meeting. If interested in participating, please contact Warren Tewes at [email protected] by April 12, 2024.