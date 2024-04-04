Lena Seikaly Trio at Brookletts Place April 9th

Carpe Diem Arts is proud to present this remarkable mid-day program in partnership with Brookletts Place in Easton, 400 Brookletts Ave—scheduled on the Second Tuesdays of the month, September through May 2023. Mark your calendars for our last two concerts of the season: April 9 and May 14. More info at www.carpediemarts.org/ brookletts-place

Performances are free of charge and welcoming of all ages.

The April 9 lunchtime concert, 12:15-1:00pm will feature internationally acclaimed singer Lena Seikaly accompanied by bassist Amy Shook and guitarist Tom Laguna.

Palestinian American jazz vocalist Lena Seikaly bids homage to her Palestinian roots, while also celebrating the Great American Songbook. Lena has been named “one of Washington’s preeminent jazz singers” and “brightest voices in jazz” (The Washington Post). She was a semi-finalist for the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition, has produced three albums, and has headlined at Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai (China), the Kennedy Center, Blues Alley, and jazz festivals across the U.S. and Europe–including Easton’s own Monty Alexander Jazz Festival!