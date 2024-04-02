The Spiralis Gallery and The Zebra Gallery Present “Flower Power” in April

The Spiralis Gallery and The Zebra Gallery, both located at 5 N. Harrison Street in Easton, are hosting an exhibition, “Flower Power,” April 1 through May 31, 2024, with an opening reception on April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will explore the myriad ways that floral motifs make their way into art. The show celebrates the intricate and extraordinary magic flowers bring to a piece of artwork.

The Spiralis Gallery is owned by Gail Patterson and features Contemporary Afro Caribbean art. The Zebra Gallery is owned by Susan Schauer John, an award-winning local fiber artist.

“Joy, sorrow, birth, death, serenity and exuberance – all of these emotions and human experiences are marked with flowers,” comments co-founder Gail Patterson.

“Artists have long used flowers to express these subtleties, and this show will examine the connection,” adds Susan Schauer John, the other co-founder of the gallery.

Featured artists in the Zebra Gallery will include Howard Lapp, Ingrid Matuszewski, Charlotte Harron, Susan Fay Schauer John, Sheryl Southwick, Carol Newmeyer, Cindy Winnick, and Elizabeth Casquerio. Featured artists in the Spiralis Gallery will include Tejiri Esewhaye, Hezekiah Obidare, Lee Mason York, Zsudayka Nzinga, Ernesto Beckford, Gerard, and Fares Micue.

For further information, visit https://spiralisgallery.com/ and https://www.thezebragallery.com/.