Selkie Bookstore Hosts Artist Anne Leone April 12

Selkie Bookstore in Rock Hall will hold an opening reception on Sunday, April 12, at 1:30 pm for artist Anne Leone’s new pastel series, which features scenes of the Eastern Shore.

Anne Leone is a Rock Hall artist who began drawing and painting early since her father was a gifted artist. She has painted extensively with watercolors and has also used oils, pastels, and acrylics.

Raised on the south shore of Long Island, N. Y., she loved its boats and waterfront, which led her to the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake. Her works have won prizes in New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Recently, she created a pastel series featuring life scenes on the Eastern Shore.

Selkie Bookstore on Rte. 20 in Rock Hall. All are welcome. For more information about Selkie Bookstore, see their Facebook page here.