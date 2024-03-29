Kent County Chamber of Commerce to Host Post-Legislative Session Breakfast at Heron Point

Kent County, Maryland – March 28, 2024 – The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Post-Legislative Session Breakfast Discussion at Heron Point on April 18th, 2024. The event will provide an invaluable opportunity for community members to engage directly with their elected representatives and gain insights into the recent 2024 Maryland legislative session.

The breakfast event will feature legislators from the Maryland 36th District, including Senator Steve Hershey, Delegate Steve Arentz, Delegate Jeff Ghrist, and Delegate Jay Jacobs. Attendees will have the chance to partake in a moderated panel discussion, where legislators will share comprehensive insights into the recent legislative session. This discussion will encompass the accomplishments of the session, critical developments that affect Kent County residents and businesses, and address pertinent questions from the audience.

“This post-legislative session breakfast serves as a vital platform for fostering dialogue between our community and legislative representatives,” said Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to provide Kent County residents and business owners with the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about the decisions and initiatives that will impact our local community.”

The event will take place at Heron Point, where attendees can expect a delightful breakfast spread while engaging in meaningful discussions with their legislators and fellow community members. The cost is $20 and tickets are available on the Chamber website business.kentchamber.org/events .

Attendance to the post-legislative session breakfast is open to all members of the Kent County community. Whether you’re a business owner, resident, or community leader, this event offers a unique chance to stay informed and actively participate in shaping the future of Kent County.

Event Details:

Date: April 18th, 2024

Time: 8:30 am

Location: Heron Point, 501 East Campus Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen, support and promote the economic vitality of our member businesses and the community of Kent County through positive connections, business growth, community engagement, and collaborative advocacy.