On this first official weekend of spring, which happens this year also to be Easter weekend, we share with you a collection of vintage postcards. Easter greetings to those who will be celebrating, and good wishes for a bountiful spring to all. Images courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Chestertown Flashbacks: Let’s to the Easter Egg Hunt on the Lawn
