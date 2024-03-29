25 Years and Counting: Choptank Health in Mid-Shore Schools

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 1980, Choptank Community Health System opened its first health center in Goldsboro, embarking on a dedicated mission to enhance the well-being of residents, including children.

Choptank Health ventured into school-based health centers in 1999 with support from the Public Health Service’s Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities grant. Launching initially in Caroline County, partnerships with local schools, health departments, and the University of Maryland School of Nursing were pivotal.

Now, with 18 physical school-based health sites across five counties, Choptank Community Health offers comprehensive services within schools, including medical, behavioral, nutritional, and dental care. This innovative approach ensures students and their families receive the necessary support right in their school environment, significantly impacting community health and educational success. Celebrating 25 years of service, this milestone reflects the dedication and impact of school-based health centers in fostering healthier, more informed communities.

Last month, the Spy sat down with Choptank Health’s Sara Rich and Chrissy Bartz, as well as Queen Anne’s Public Schools Superintendent Patricia Saelens and Health Provider Kira Thrift, to learn more.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Choptank Health please go here.